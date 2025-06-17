Flood: NEMA deploys relief materials to Yelwata community in Benue

In a swift response to the recent attack on Yelwata community in Benue State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed essential relief materials to provide immediate succour to those displaced and affected by the incident.

The relief materials approved and deployed are food and non-food items including bags of parboiled rice, maize, spaghetti, vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, tomato paste, iodize salt and mattresses.

The intervention followed a rapid needs assessment jointly conducted by officials of NEMA, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Nigerian Red Cross Society and relevant security agencies.

Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, has activated the Agency’s North Central Zonal Office, under the leadership of Zonal Director, Mr. Aliyu Waziri, to oversee the prompt distribution of the relief items in coordination with Benue SEMA.

She also directed that a more detailed assessment of the affected population and infrastructure be carried out to determine any additional support that may be required.

NEMA remains committed to working with all stakeholders to alleviate the suffering of victims and restore normalcy to the affected community.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Umar had during an interactive session with a delegation from the Institute of Quality Assurance of Nigeria (IQAN), held in Abuja reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to partnering with relevant organizations and institutions to enhance the delivery of quality services across all phases of emergency management in Nigeria.