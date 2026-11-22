The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), through its Abuja Operations Office (AOO), coordinated the direct distribution of relief items to persons with disabilities affected by flooding and crop losses in Dakwa, Bwari Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The intervention followed a comprehensive assessment by the NEMA Abuja Operations Office to determine the extent of the damage and identify the immediate needs of affected persons with disabilities.

The Abuja Operations Office coordinated the distribution in collaboration with the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the relief items reached the intended beneficiaries.

The items distributed included food and non-food items such as rice, beans, spaghetti, vegetable oil, tomato paste, seasoning cubes, iodised salt, mattresses, nylon mats and blankets.

According to a statement issued by NEMA’s Press Unit, security personnel from the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were on hand to maintain order throughout the exercise.