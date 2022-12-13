Flood: NDDC hands over 2024 bags of rice, beans, others to Edo govt

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Tuesday, handed food items worth Millions of Naira to the Edo State Government for onward distribution to flood victims in the state.

Presenting the items to the state government in Benin, the Director, NDDC, Edo State office, Mrs Mercy Babawale, said, NDDC is an interventionist agency complimented the effort of the state government.

“We are here today to officially hand over our donations of 18 different items to the government of Edo State.

“These items which are in two categories consist of food and non-food components totalling 9,426 in number.

“On behalf of the Ag. MD/CEO, management and staff of NDDC, I hereby handover these donations of 1,350 bags of rice, 675 cartons of noodles; 675 bags of beans; 675 bags of garri; 204 kilograms of salt; 69 cartons of milk, 69 cartons of beverage; 204 kilogram of sugar; 675 bottles of vegetable oil (3 litres); 102 cartons of seasoning cubes; 675 tins of tomatoes; 675 cartons of bottled water; 675 numbers of nylon mats; 675 units of treated mosquito nets; 675 tablets of bathing soap; 339 numbers of mattresses/pillows; 339 numbers of blankets and 675 numbers of rubber slippers “, she listed.

Babawale, representing the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Engr. Dr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, said the commission commiserated with the people of the state over the negative impact that associated with the flood and prays that such would not happen again.

Audu-Ohwavborua appealed to the authority concerned to ensure that the relief materials get to the needed persons.

“Some items are perishable in nature and we desire that they get to the target beneficiaries which are the victims of the flood disaster in the shortest possible time”, he said.

Responding, the state government, through its Commissioner for Special Duties, Engr. Jonathan Lawani assured the donor that the items would be delivered to those affected by the flood.

He thanked the commission for putting the state in focus adding that the relief materials would go a long way in ameliorating the suffering of the affected individuals in the state.

