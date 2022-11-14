Flood: MOMAN donates N50m to Nigerian Red Cross Society

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has donated the sum of N50 million to the Nigerian Red Cross Society in support of communities affected by floods in Nigeria.

Handing over a N50m cheque to the Nigerian Red Cross Society at a ceremony in Abuja, Chief Executive Officer of MOMAN, Mr Clement Isong, said that the recent flooding which is a humanitarian disaster did not appear to be getting the attention it deserved.

He noted that the pictures of sheer devastation in communities in various parts of Nigeria are horrific and underscored the need for corporate organizations to lend their support.

He said: “In previous emergencies such as COVID-19, Nigerians rallied around each other but with the floods, the rest of the world appears to be taking things more seriously than Nigeria is.

“It is sad that the flooding which I see as a humanitarian disaster is not treated with the seriousness it deserves.”

Receiving the donation, the Secretary General of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Abubakar Kende, was ecstatic at the display of Social Responsibility by MOMAN and promised that the funds would truly be used to alleviate the effects of the flooding.

“The Nigerian Red Cross Society has come a long way and accountability is our watchword.

” It is so gratifying in these times to meet an organization that actually has the spirit of volunteerism and humanity embedded within its core,” he said.

About two weeks ago, the Nigerian Red Cross Society launched an Emergency Appeal in order to raise 13 million Swiss Francs for flood victims across Nigeria.

These funds are targeted at supporting up to 500,000 displaced people and focus on the provision of basic Food, Health, Care, Water, Sanitation, Hygiene Promotion, search, rescue, Rapid NEEDS assessments, deployments of Emergency First Aid Teams and many more services required to alleviate the general suffering brought on by the effects of flooding.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Flood: MOMAN donates N50m to Nigerian Red Cross Society