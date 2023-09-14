The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the JNI, is concerned with the devastating flooding that has befallen Libya, causing immense loss of life and property.

In a statement issued by the Secretary General of JNI, Professor Khalid Abubakar said “the leadership is filled with heartrending grief, as we stand in solidarity and prayers with the people of Libya during this tragic time.

“As witnessed from the media reportage, the disaster is horrific and calls for sympathetic gestures, support from the world to Libya and prayers to an end of the suffering.

“Nevertheless, JNI extends its heartfelt condolences to the Libyan government along with families who have lost their loved ones and expresses profound sympathy to all those affected by this natural disaster.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Libya as they face the enormous challenges of rebuilding their lives and communities.

According to the statement, “The catastrophic flooding, which resulted from a dam breach, has reportedly claimed over 8000 lives and still counting, leaving countless others injured and in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

“While the mayor of Derna in Libya is reportedly saying over 18 to 20,000 lives could have died from the flood and countless homes displaced,the material damages are estimated in the billions of dollars, and the impact on communities is immeasurable and unimaginable. The Libyan situation needs immediate humanitarian call to action from the world.

“JNI therefore calls upon the international community to accelerate offer of support and assistance to Libyans during this crisis. Acts of compassion and solidarity will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the Libyan people and facilitate the needed rehabilitation and restoration of their country.”

