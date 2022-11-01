Flood: Kogi govt laments destruction of 514 communities

Kogi State Government has said that the recent flooding which ravaged the state affected over 514 Communities, 471,000 persons displaced ,92 health facilities destroyed and 24 deaths recorded during the flood.

The Kogi State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Zakari Usman disclosed this on Tuesday during a world press.

He noted that the call became imperative to support government’s effort in meeting the Health and consumables needs of the victims.

He called on the International partners, Local Collaborators and well-meaning Corporate Organisations and individuals to come to their aid in order to mitigate against anticipated outbreak of water borne diseases.

The Commissioner, who lamented at the effect of flood on the livelihood of the people, said a total of 9 local Government Areas in the state were submerged, involving over 514 Communities, 471,000 persons were displaced , 92 Health Facilities across the affected LGAs were either partial or completely destroyed.

He said in as much as the water has started receding, it has left behind huge health implications for the state .

Usman disclosed that as part of Health Sector response by the state, it set up call rapid team in the Ministry of Health, working with some partners in area of programming even as Emergency Centers have been made functional.

He said medical personnel are intervening in the 84 known IDPs, , hinting that some of the IDP camps were faith based and people aggregating themselves within the vicinity of homes destroyed.

He added that WHO has been very helpful since the flood broke out on the 24th, September, 2022, as it set up 10 mobile teams consisting four Health care workers who have been trained to mount appropriate response to health challenges.

According to him, they have been deployed to intervene in basic life support, examination, diagnostic and referrals to Secondary health facilities within the vicinity.

He said, the ministry had mapped out strategy to mitigate against anticipated outbreak of cholera and diorhea and other water borne diseases, saying that the state is yet to record these diseases.

He said the medical teams were appropriately mobilised to work with Ministry’s partners, DSLO, to quickly report any outbreak of Cholera and treat them accordingly.

He commended the World Health Organisation for the donation of 90 inter agency kits for the treatment of 900,000 patients, drugs , Rapid Diagnostic for Cholera and Malaria and other items.

He applauded Governor Yahaya Bello for the procurement of anti malaria drugs Water guard, LLIMN , Logistics to provide portable water and to be applied at the point of use.





He added that through SEMA and NEMA, food and non food items were distributed across the camp.

He thanked the wife of the Governor, Rashidat Bello, Wife of the Vice Presidential Candidate of Apc, Hajia Shettima and Wife of IGP for their massive support to flood victims in the state.

He equally commended Doctors without Borders for establishing wash points at some IDP camps and central water purification centres to provide medical care as the emergency arises.

While sympathising with the victims, he said the Bello care Foundation has enrolled persons with disabilities, pregnant women, children under five years to access medical care at no cost in health facilities within the vicinity.

