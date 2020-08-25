Not fewer than three people have lost their lives in a flood that devastated Jalam town in Danbam LGA of Bauchi State and other villages across the state following a heavy downpour which also washed away 150 houses and farmlands.

This disclosure was made by Members of the Bauchi House of Assembly during the Tuesday plenary when Saleh Hodi Jibir representing Disina Constituency raised an alarm on the failure of the state Government to control flooding across the state a development he said has put lives and property in danger Under matters of urgent public importance.

He said: “Currently there is a report of cases of flooding almost everywhere. In Disina, Shira LGA, there is flooding in some areas that claimed one life. I, therefore, urge this Honourable House to take immediate and emergency action on the matter in my constituency and other areas across the state.”

Also, according to Yunusa Ahmad representing Warji Constituency in Warji LGA, a total of 150 houses and other means of livelihood have been destroyed in Kamasaya of Dagu Ward, same in Burra village of Ningi LGA where the flooding claimed two lives.”

He added; “This happened every year during the raining season and nothing has been done by the State Government. State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) was proactive to visit the victims but nothing was given to them to assuage the loss.”

Yunusa Ahmad urged the Assembly to set up a committee to go round the affected areas to sympathise with the victims and mount pressure on the State Government to take immediate action to save lives and property.

According to him, there was a report of rampant flooding last year by this time across the State and the House set up a committee that went round the local governments for assessments and a report was compiled and submitted, including the estimate of the damages, the House has taken it to the Executive but unfortunately no action is taken by the Executive Arm.

He added that last two weeks same issue on flooding across the State was raised and the House decided to send a reminder to the Executive, yet nothing is done saying, “Currently there is a report of cases of flooding almost everywhere.”

He also suggested that the COVID-19 palliative items should be diverted to the victims of the flood since the victims of coronavirus are not much in the state.

Majority Leader, Hon Tijjani Aliyu, representing Azare /Madangala Constituency expressed absolute disappointment with respect to response to the emergency by all the relevant agencies in the state.

According to the Majority Leader, last year the same matter was reported in many areas especially in Shira where many houses are destroyed and many people died and the House constituted a committee that went around the state for assessment and recommendations are made to the Executive Arm, the Committee worked with SEMA to carry out the assignment but up to this moment, nothing was done.

He lamented that “No a single item worth five Naira that was extended to the victims of flooding across the State. Our responsibility is to protect the lives and property of the people. I, therefore, urge the Hon House to be proactive in the approach to matters like these.”

The Majority Leader added that “Let’s make sure the victims get succour from the State and lawmakers” and suggested that the House should summon agencies responsible for taking care of emergencies such as flooding to explain.

Gazali Abubakar Wunti representing Ganjuwa East opined that the issue of SEMA not responding at when due and the recommendations of the Committees not been implemented can better be explained by the Secretary to the State Government since SEMA is under his office.

He, therefore, suggested that the SSG should be invited to explain to the House why the recommendations of House are not taken care of and why SEMA is not responding to the emergencies of flooding in the State.

Baballe Abubakar Dambam representing Dambam/Dagauda/Jalam Constituency concurred with Gazali Abubakar Wunti and said that since SSG is the overseer of SEMA, he should be summoned.

Baballe Abubakar explained that the budgetary allocation of SEMA is not funded by the State Government according to an investigation that the House Committee on Finance conducted, therefore even if they are invited that is what they will tell the House thus the SSG should be summoned to explain.

Musa Wakili Nakwada representing Bogoro Constituency lamented that the names of the lawmakers will be dented if care is not taken.

He then urged that the Government should be advised that whether there is money or not it must find a way to intervene on the matter. No matter how small, the government should do something. The agency should be funded.

Jamilu Umaru Dahiru representing Bauchi Central Constituency opined that SEMA should be called first to know the efforts they made before inviting the SSG and supported the conversion of COVID-19 palliative to the victims of flooding across the state.

However, Baballe Abubakar insisted that inviting SEMA is a waste of time since they already told the House Committee on Finance that they are not funded. Thus the SSG is in a better position to give account.

The House then resolved to summon the Secretary to the State Government to explain to the House why the government failed to act on cases of flooding across the State House tomorrow August 26, 2020, at 10:00 am.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE