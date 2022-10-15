Flood: Isoko people seek help from indigenes, friends at home and abroad

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Presidential Committee meets, flooding, Family drowned Anambra flood,

A clarion call has been made to every Isoko indigene and the oil-producing ethnic nationality’s friends in Nigeria and abroad for urgent donations to cushion the effects of the current flooding of its communities.

More than 60 per cent of Isoko communities are currently deserted due to the floods.

The call was made by a House of Representatives candidate for Isoko Federal Constituency on the platform of National Rescue Movement (NRM), CT. Esanerovo Trinity Agbodo.

The call was reiterated by the founder of Isoko Lions Movement (ILM), Omokioja Julius Eto, who is also a senior journalist.

Agbodo and Eto are also the founders of Isoko Action Group (ISAG) which has carried out interventions in the ethnic nationality.

Agbodo’s call was contained in an open letter to Isoko people worldwide titled,


“Launch of Isoko Flood Mitigation Emergency Fund ( IFME- FUND) and Donation to Isoko Development Union Bank Account for Intervention in All Affected Communities in Isoko Land.”

Agbodo, also the convener of Voters Movement and Niger Delta Development Partners, stated: “This call has become necessary as our people are being displaced from their abode and losing their sources of livelihood daily due to this flood. 

“This fund is to complement the efforts of the government and from other quarters to support our people in this trying period. We stand with every Isoko indigene and resident and we know God will surely see us through. 

“To this effect, we have contacted the umbrella body of our people worldwide, Isoko Development Union (IDU)  to raise funds to support our affected people now and after the flood to settle down.” 

 

