Flood: FG begins distribution of seeds, fertilisers to farmers to avert food crisis

The Federal Government has commenced the distribution of assorted food commodities, early maturing seeds and subsidised fertiliser and chemicals to farmers in order to cushion the effects of the flood which ravaged many farmers across the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar while briefing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, on the Immediate, Short- and Medium-Term Measures to Address the Impact of the Current Flood, said the government is also distributing brooded broilers for restocking of affected smallholder poultry farms.

He said there is also a move to promote elevated climate-smart livestock housing to mitigate the impact of flooding on livestock enterprises.

He said these moves were to mitigate the anticipated disruptions of food production and supply occasioned by floods.

The Minister said the Ministry carried out the 2022 wet season Agricultural Performance Survey of the country to provide empirical data as they support the amelioration of the adverse effects of floods and ensure increased food production in Nigeria.

Abubakar said after the assessment of the situation, the Ministry began the “distribution of assorted food commodities from the Federal Government Strategic Food Reserve to the vulnerable and flood victims through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“Distribution of early maturing seeds (wheat, rice, maize, sorghum, cassava cuttings), fertilizers, agro-chemicals and agro-equipment to affected crop farmers across the country.

“Distribution of subsidized agricultural inputs (Fertilizers, Certified Seeds and Agro-Chemicals) to affected wheat, rice and maize farmers for dry season farming under Agricultural Transformation Agenda Phase 1 and Public Based Operations (PBO) across the 36 states and FCT using the redesigned National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-Pocket Technology delivery platform to address flood and emerging food security challenges.

“Capacity building and distribution of improved pasture seeds and bio-fertilizer for reseeding of pasture fields affected by the flood. Distribution of brooded broilers for the restocking of affected smallholder poultry farms.

“Deploy ongoing mass vaccination of animals to prevent incidents of disease outbreaks that usually occur after flood disasters.

“Distribution of fingerlings, juveniles and other fishing and fishery equipment to fishermen and fisher folks as well as re-stocking of Lakes, Dams and Reservoirs affected by flood with juveniles and fingerlings for post-flooding fish production.

“De-silting of existing micro earth dams and water harvesting structures to accommodate more water for livestock use and dry season farming”.

He said they have commenced the deployment of micro irrigation kits and water pumps to flood-prone areas for flood recession Agriculture and dry season farming.

“Conduct of Soil Survey and Soil Fertility analysis on flooded agricultural land, Geo – referencing of all prone and flooded agricultural land, as well as Erosion Control on Degraded Agricultural land as a result of flooding.

“Collaboration with Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) to strengthen existing early warning system through anticipatory action programs to empower communities before incidence of flood with a view to building their capacity and enhancing their resilience. This will ameliorate and improve food security and reduced losses to the farmers.

“Development of a Flood Mitigation and Resilient Plan for the Country to reduce the impact of the annual floods”, he added.

Furthermore, the Minister said there is a collaboration with the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Cooperation (NAIC) to sensitize farmers on the importance of insuring their farms against possible disasters such as floods, fire and drought.

On some ongoing activities to Increase food production in the country, the minister said that the Ministry is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Interior to improve security on farms through the deployment of Agro-Rangers across the country.

He said there is an approval of 5 years tax break as an incentive to encourage private investments in the agricultural sector and increased food production, processing and marketing.

“Restocking of the Strategic Food Reserve with 200,000MT of assorted food commodities.

“Construction and rehabilitation of Mini-Earth Dams and Water Harvesting Structures to store excess rainwater for dry season farming and fisheries in the front-line states.

“This will increase water availability for domestic and Agricultural use, reduce the negative impact of climate change, mitigate farmers-harders’ conflicts and increase food production in the country.

“Engagement in land preparation in collaboration with the State and Local Governments to open more land and take advantage of residual moisture for dry season farming”, he noted.