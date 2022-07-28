Flood, erosion, our major challenges in Esure, monarch tells Ogun govt

The Ebelu of Esure in Ijebu-Imusin, Ijebu-East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Abdulsamad Kasali, has appealed to the state government to save the community from constant flooding and soil erosion.

Oba Kasali raised the alarm that flooding and attendant erosion destroy and sweep away the residents’ and their farms produce.

He made the revelation during the celebration of his one year coronation, held in Esure, warning that if urgent steps are not taken, flooding would destroy community’s roads.

The traditional ruler appealed to the state’s government to intervene by constructing drainages to collect water from the five neighbouring communities that causes flooding and erosion in Esure.

“Esure is facing the challenge of erosion because it is having a sloppy ground and majorly, all the water coming from Imushin, Odunopa and its environs was channelled towards to Esure community,” Oba Kasali said.

During the event, he also reeled out some achievements during the past one year on the throne.

He said: “We have been able to execute some projects within one year on the throne; which included revitalisation and building of a new market in Ita Esure; provision of solar-power in the town which protects the town from the activities of criminals who hitherto could hide under darkness to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

“We also provided walkie-talkie and security materials to members of the vigilante to ensure security of lives and property; construction of drainage channel at Olode street for flow of water and some other self executed projects.

“We do not have security issues, we have taken that up by ourselves by setting up a grassroots security. We have been able to empower our health centre with money to provide drugs and modern equipment for operation in the theatre of St. Albert Great Clinic Health Centre.”

The chairman of the occasion, Chief Abiodun Onanuga affirmed that Oba Kasali’s one year on the throne had provided social amenities to the town, adding that he is a God-sent to the people of Esure.

In her remarks, the former deputy governor of Ogun State, Yetunde Onanuga, implored the people of Esure to join hands with Oba Kasali in order to succeed in good things he had embarked on since his enthronement.

