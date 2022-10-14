Flood displaces families, ravages farms, property in many Delta communities, says senatorial candidate

Several families have been displaced with farms, goods and properties destroyed by the ongoing floodings in many communities in Ughelli North and Ughelli South local government areas of Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ede Dafinone, in a statement.

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Delta State government, other relevant agencies and stakeholders to send urgent help to the displaced people.

Dafinone, while commiserating with victims of the flood disaster, however, urged them to relocate to safer places in wait for the government’s intervention.

He warned that hunger and infections were imminent if stakeholders, including multinational and corporate bodies, did not intervene in the communities which play hosts to them.

Tribune Online gathered that other towns and communities in the state, including the University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, have also been ravaged by flood.

