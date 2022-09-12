Uneasy calm now reigns in Niger State, following the collapse of a portion of the Minna- Bida highways and at about 23 kilometers from Bida after Sagamio Farms.

Tribune Online gathered that the collapsed bridge on the highways was observed by motorists and commuters alike, on Monday, while traveling on the highways, adding that the collapse was said to have occurred as a result of torrential rainfalls across the state in the last couple of days especially about five days ago.

The heavy downpours were said to have been responsible for the high floodings being experienced in most towns and villages in parts of the state which led to the affected bridge collapsing on Sunday.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

8 Days To INEC’s Final List: APC, PDP, LP In A Fix Over Candidates

Flood Disaster in Niger: Minna-Bida road cut off as of Monday, 12th September

Flood Disaster in Niger: Minna-Bida road cut off as of Monday, 12th September

Further checks revealed that as a result of the unfortunate incident, motorists and commuters plying the Minna-Bida Road have been stranded as most vehicles traveling from Ilorin-Mokwa-Jebba axis of the country and from Minna, Niger State were allegedly unaware of the development, and were now trapped at the spot.

It was further gathered that while smaller vehicles were able to make a u-turn to take another route to their various destinations, heavy-duty trucks, trailers and tankers were, however, unable to do same thing and have remained stranded as of the time of filing this report, on Monday, in Minna the state capital.