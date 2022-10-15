Flood: Dickson raises alarm as food, fuel scarcity hit Bayelsa

The Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson, has called on Federal Government to urgently mobilize the national assets for immediate rescue operations in Bayelsa, as displaced residents groan over sudden food and fuel scarcity.

The Senator also called on the Federal Government to rise to the aid of the troubled people through urgent deployment of relief items and medical supplies to the State.

The Senator who sympathized with the people and government of the state called for the full mobilization and deployment of the military, para-military and related agencies to combat the worsening flood menace in the state.

Senator Dickson stressed that it was imperative for the military to participate effectively in the rescue efforts and management of camps and medical services in the State, a large part of which is underwater amidst rising water levels.

The former Governor spoke as the rampaging flood chopped off the critical Amassoma Road and cut off the Niger Delta University and the Bayelsa International Airport and adjoining communities from the State Capital.

Similarly, the flood has also cut the Sagbama/Ekeremor Road into two thereby making the second State University, the University of Africa, Toru Orua and the State Polytechnic, Aleibiri, Ekeremor Local Government Area inaccessible.

The flood has also cut off the East-West Road at the Delta State and the Rivers State axis thereby isolating the State from other parts of the county.

Also, Most Internal roads within and outside the State capital have been submerged and cut off thereby making movement in and out of the state impossible.

He stressed that People’s sources of livelihood and businesses have been destroyed with hundreds of thousands of people with communities including the greater part of the State capital displaced and in desperate conditions.

He said that as a former Governor who managed three major flood incidents in Bayelsa, in 2012, 2016, and 2020, he was aware of the magnitude of challenges involved in managing the flood and its aftermath.

He further called for understanding and for support for the Government of the State to maintain order during the trying period.

He sympathized with all the citizens of the people who are victims of this natural disaster and condole those who lost loved ones.

He called on the Federal and State Governments to treat this flood disaster a major issue that should be the focus of attention for now.

The former Governor also appealed to faith-based organizations, non-governmental organisations, corporations and public-spirited individuals to come to the rescue of the State.





He stressed that the state government would need every support on the rehabilitation of the destroyed road and other infrastructure after the flood.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE