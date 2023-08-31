A flood in Bauchi State has destroyed at least 700 houses and farmlands in Cheledi Community, Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State

This is according to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Bauchi.

Director, Planning, Research and Statistics of the agency, Mr Adamu Nayola, who announced the incident, said: “More than 700 houses and farmlands were destroyed in Cheledi Community with rice, maize, sorghum, millet, sesame seeds and cowpea destroyed.

He added that the affected houses and farmlands were destroyed when the rivers in the area overflowed their banks after a downpour.

He described the incident as the worst flooding incident to happen in the state this year so far.

He said the Commissioners for Humanitarian Affairs, Housing and Environment had visited the area to assess the degree of damage.

“They assessed the level of damage caused by the flood in all the affected areas and provided necessary assistance to the victims,” Nayola said.