Flood: Delta records 22 newborn babies in IDP camps

At least 22 newborn babies have been recorded at the various internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Delta State.

According to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Flood Management Committee, Chief Patrick Ukah, the state also recorded some deaths.

Speaking at a press conference in Asaba, Ukah said: “Yes we recorded some deaths and we are still compiling but we recorded one death at Onne camp and it had nothing to do with the flood it was basically the personal illness that the person had before now.

“In Patani, some travellers lost their lives while traveling towards the Port Harcourt Bayelsa Road, while 4 deaths were recorded in Isoko and one in Ugbolu.

The SSG noted that this year’s flood was far more than what was experienced in 2012 adding that it was the proactiveness of the state government that really helped in managing the crises.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

American Rapper, 50 Cent, To Shoot TV Series On Hushpuppi

Popular American rapper, actor, movie and TV shows producer, Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent has disclosed plans to make a TV series about the recently convicted internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi…

Stroke No Longer A Disease Of The Elderly —Stroke Action

CHIEF Executive Officer, Stroke Action, Rita Melifonwu, says that stroke is no longer a disease of the elderly, it can happen to anyone, anywhere, and anytime just as in 2019…

Japa: Medical Experts Bemoan Loss Of Best Hands To Brain-Drain

As Nigeria continues to lose hundreds of doctors annually to brain drain, a large number of them to the United Kingdom (UK), experts say that the country is not training enough doctors nor is it retaining those currently in practice…

Over 4 Million Nigerians To Benefit From £95m UK Investment To Help Adapt To Climate Change

The UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, has announced as part of UK adaptation-related actions a £95 million Propcom+ investment that is set to benefit at least four million Nigerians, including two million women, to increase productivity…