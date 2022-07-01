Flood cuts off Bauchi-Gombe federal highway

A heavy downpour that lasted several hours between Thursday night and Friday morning has cut off the Federal Highway between Bauchi and Gombe linking Adamawa and States.

With the development, all traffic along the axis has been diverted to Bauchi – Darazo – Dukku – Gombe road prolonging the journey of about 150km from Bauchi to Gombe thereby putting motorists and other road users in dilemma.

Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that the Bauchi-Gombe federal highway in Kirfi local government area has been cut off following a flood that accompanied heavy rainfall.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed this in a telephone interview with our Correspondent on Friday said that the incident has left many motorists plying the road stranded.

Yusuf Abdullahi said that the incident which happened at about 6.00 am on Friday cut off the road about 10 kilometres away from Bara along Gombe road, pointing out that “no life was lost to the erosion.”

According to him, efforts are being intensified to recover the road within the shortest possible time to ease the stress on road users, noting that it will take about one week for the road to be fixed and for it to be motorable again.

To this end, the FRSC State Commander advised motorists either travelling or who intend to travel from Bauchi to Gombe or from Gombe to Bauchi through that axis to use alternative routes to get to their destinations.

According to him, “There is a failure along the Bauchi-Bara-Gombe road, about 10 kilometres away from Bara towards Gombe. What happened is that that place also gave us problems last year.”

He added that “Yesterday (Thursday), there was heavy rainfall throughout the night and as I speak with you now (Friday), the road is cut off, it is not passable now. I am presently at the site and the Engineer working on the road is also here on the site with me. The Engineer said that it will take him up to about one week to fix the road.”





“For that, we are advising road users to use Gombe-Dukku-Darazo-Bauchi road, for those coming from Adamawa and Gombe axis.”

“The FRSC and sister security agencies have increased operations along the new routes due to increased traffic volume against hoodlums,” he stated.

He, therefore, warned motorists against night travel during this rainy season saying that any portion of the road can fail due to flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

It will be recalled that at about this time last year, the same portion of the road failed to cause untold hardship for motorists and other road users along the axis.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Flood cuts off Bauchi-Gombe Flood cuts off Bauchi-Gombe

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Flood cuts off Bauchi-Gombe Flood cuts off Bauchi-Gombe Flood cuts off Bauchi-Gombe

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP