Flood claims six lives, displace hundreds in Plateau

No fewer than six people have been reportedly killed and hundreds displaced by floods that ravaged some communities in some parts of Plateau State.

Some members of the State House of Assembly whose communities were affected by the flood disclosed this at the plenary as a matter of urgent public importance.

The member representing Pankshin North, Philip Dasun, pointed out that the torrential rain which lasted for several hours killed three people at Yelleng Community in his constituency and destroyed several houses.

His counterpart representing Jos North-North, Ibrahim Baba Hassan, disclosed that two people died due to floods in his constituency and many others were hospitalised, adding that the flood also destroyed many properties.

According to him, the rain on Wednesday led to heavy floods and wreaked havoc in Rikoss, Gengere and some other parts of his constituency.

Also, the member representing Langtang South Constituency, Sohchang Zingtim, also said one life was lost from his constituency on the 23rd of August as a result of the flood and the impact of the damage on his people is great. He called for an urgent intervention by relevant emergency assistance agencies.

The Hon. Zingtim, therefore, called for emergency humanitarian assistance to the survivors and victims’ families. The members noted that hundreds of their constituents had been displaced by the flood that destroyed their houses.

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Yakubu Sanda, sympathized with the victims and directed the issue to the House Committee on Environment to visit the affected communities to ascertain the level of destruction and report to the house.

