Flood claims 2 lives in Bauchi, others injured, houses destroyed, farmlands washed away

Following torrential rains on Thursday as forecast by NiMET, flooding has claimed the lives of two people in Filiin Shagari, Ganjuwa LGA of Bauchi state.

A report from the area revealed that the victims who lost their lives are 35 years old housewife, Rakiya and a 7 years old Habiba.

Also, One Magaji of Unguwar Kanwa in the same area was injured and is recovering at the hospital while the dead were buried on Friday according to Islamic rites.

It was said that a building where they were living collapsed on them while it was raining heavily in the area for many hours.

It will be recalled that NiMET had given a detailed forecast of torrential rainfall throughout the month of September warning people residing around flood-prone areas to vacate in order to avoid disaster.

The Weather forecast predicted that there will be heavy floods across the state in this rainy season.

On Thursday, 1/9/22, residents of the Jama’are river site and Yola village in the Jama’are local govt witnessed such flooding disaster which washed away houses and farmlands.

Officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) visited the affected areas to ascertain the level of damage.

The SEMA officials also pleaded with people to adhere to the warning by NiMET and move far away from the flooded areas as more rains will come based on the forecast.

The officials sympathized with the victims urging them to consider it as an act of God just as they commiserated with families of those who lost their loved ones.

