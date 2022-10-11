Flood: CAN wants FG to set up presidential relief committee to assist victims

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked the Federal Government to set up and empower a Presidential Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Committee to mobilise funds for victims of the recent flood.

CAN said it is deeply concerned about the havoc that floods have wreaked around the country lately, especially as a huge number of people have been displaced and their homes, business places, thousands of acres of farmlands and worship centres submerged underwater for weeks.

CAN in a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh said it is troubled that in the recent flooding incidents recorded in Anambra, two churches, Madonna Catholic Church, in Idemili Iyiowa Odekpe, and an Anglican Church at Obenani, collapsed because of the floodwaters currently pounding Ogbaru Local Government Area of state.

“In the same breath, parishes of Christ Holy Church, particularly in Umueze Anam, Anambra West Local Government and its environs; St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ndoni, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the Rivers state as well as the branches of many other church denominations located in the swathes of land around the lower Niger River and the coastal states of our nation have been taken over by the worst deluge in living memory.

“Also, in at least nine local government areas in Kogi State, namely: Kogi-Koto, Lokoja, Igalamela-Odolu, Bassa, Idah, Ibaji, Omala, Ajaokuta, and Ofu, the devastation caused by the flooding in over 160 communities may take several years to get over.

“As a result of the flooding in Kogi, many travellers and traders are suffering serious collateral damages by being stranded around Lokoja and its surrounding districts, while truckers of perishable foodstuffs are on the verge of losing hundreds of millions of naira as their goods rot away even now that the nation is struggling to maintain food security.

“Similarly, hundreds of distributors of refined petroleum products are trapped in a heavy traffic gridlock that reportedly stretches as far as 10 kilometres.

“In our country where natural disasters such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are remarkably rare, flooding is fast becoming the major source of worry because its effects are posing serious barriers to both the spiritual and material advancement of our people.

“As citizens, we may not be used to responding to natural disasters of the magnitude that the country is witnessing presently, but we must not allow the experience to leave behind an indelible memory of horror and destruction”, the CAN President said.

He, therefore, said “consequently, CAN urges the Federal Government to urgently set up and empower a Presidential Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Committee that will consist of eminent and wealthy Nigerians to mobilise financial assistance from both the public and private sectors for the victims of the flood disaster raging communities across the country.”

Archbishop Okoh said such a presidential committee is necessary and timely at this point in Nigeria because the diligent intervention by all stakeholders will no doubt reduce the burden imposed by the natural disaster facing the country today

CAN said the authorities should also make deliberate efforts by designing and implementing a permanent solution to the flood disaster which is steadily becoming a yearly occurrence in Nigeria.

“We must further improve on our warning system, promote flood resilient buildings, construct buildings above flood levels and increase spending on the construction of flood defences.

“Our people should be encouraged to planting of trees strategically while the authorities should stop at nothing to restore rivers to their natural courses and introducing water storage areas.





“Apart from clearing the drainage, the government should also embark on public enlightenment about the responsibilities of citizens, which could help to reduce the impact of flooding,” CAN added.

