Flood: Bayelsa govt purchases 410,000 litres of PMS, to sell at N190/litre
Wizkid Releases New Album, More Love, Less Ego
Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has finally released his highly anticipated fifth studio album, titled ‘More Love, Less Ego.’…
Therapeutic Benefits Of Ablution
THE Global Hygiene Council recommends the washing of the hands six times a day. And the World Health Organisation (WHO) describes hand hygiene as “the most important measure to avoid the transmission of harmful germs.”…
No Going Back On Naira Redesign ― Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his administration will not go back on its decision to redesign some denominations of the naira…
Wike: Atiku Hopeful Of Reunion With G5 Soon
The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has expressed the hope that they G5 governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will soon reunite with the presidential candidate of the main opposition party, Atiku Abubukar…