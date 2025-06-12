Flood alert: NOA begins community sensitisation in Jigawa’s high-risk areas

In response to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency’s (NiMet) prediction of potential flooding in 30 states, including Jigawa State, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Jigawa has launched a public sensitisation campaign.

This initiative aims to educate residents in the local government areas likely to be affected about preventive measures.

This information was conveyed in a press statement issued by Miss Sarah Ogodo, the head of Media and Communication for the agency.

According to the statement, the agency’s director, Ahmed Ibrahim, announced the flooding sensitisation campaign during a courtesy visit to the newly appointed Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Hannafi Yakubu, in his office.

“In a bold move to strengthen partnership towards achieving better results on emergency response, Jigawa State Directorate of National Orientation Agency (NOA) visited the Executive Secretary to the State’s Emergency Relief Management Agency (SEMA) in his office in Dutse”.

“The NOA Director, Ahmad Ibrahim presented report of community engagements and sensitisation towards curtailing the impacts of flooding to the SEMA chief executive officer.

Ogodo noted that “As a proactive step to minimize the effects of flooding on communities, we have visited and sensitized 5 flood-prone communities across five LGAs of the state”.

“This is in addition to media engagements, featuring radio discussions anchored on educating the public on how to address some of the human induced factors of flooding”.

The statement stressed the importance of planning and coordination especially in risk mitigation and disaster management, saying if all partners are working towards achieving one goal, there should be strong coordination mechanism to track progress and gaps.

Responding, the ES, SEMA, Hannafi Fagam appreciated the NOA team for the visit, while commending them for the good work they are doing to safeguard humanity.

Fagam assured the NOA team of continued support and partnership, stressing that the Agency’s door is always open for positive inputs aimed at providing quality service.

