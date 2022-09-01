Flood: 60 die in Jigawa as state’s Relief Agency runs on credit ― ES SEMA, Yusif Sani

The executive secretary of Jigawa State Emergency relief Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Yusif Sani Babura confirmed the death of 60 people as a result of the flood that ravaged the state.

The executive secretary disclose this to Tribune Online in Dutse the capital city of the state, said: “as of last week 50 died, so six also lost their life this week making 56 people.”

Alhaji Yusif Sani Babura added that “I also heard that a local canoe capsized and four people died, though this is yet to receive the report officially.”

According to him, the agency had so far opened 16 Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps in the state with thousands of people, “I can give the specific number of the displaced person as every day they are increasing. As you can see every heavy rain is falling and the disaster is increasing.”

He explained that the agency has 11 Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps in Jigawa northeast (Hadejia arae) two in Miga, two in Dutse and one in Birninkudu local government areas (Jigawa Southwest).

The executive secretary disclosed that the agency is running all its operations on credit, said “this is an emergency we can not wait for long processes before we reach victims of disaster”.

Alhaji Babura maintained that “all this that we are doing is on credit, the state government is yet to release any Kobo. But we have no doubts the government will settle it when we made the submission.”

He added that the agency has made a proposal to assist the families if the deceased people died as a result of floods the canoe capsized and collapsed buildings, but the governor is yet to approve it.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



