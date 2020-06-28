Flight resumption: Reps applaud FG over safety standards, Enugu Airport rehabilitation

The House of Representatives on Sunday expressed satisfaction with safety measures being put in place by Federal Ministry Aviation and critical stakeholders for the resumption of flights operations after several months of shutdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnoli Nnaji who gave the commendation in a statement issued in Abuja also expressed satisfaction over ongoing rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu State.

He said: “Test flight successfully conveyed members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 from Abuja to Lagos in line with COVID-19 set down safety standards by the Ministry of Aviation Ministry, including the use of robots to profile passengers and also other security protocols like removal of facemask by passengers for security checks and identification.

“The test flight was necessary to ascertain the safety operational standards of the airports and we are satisfied by the progress and commitment of critical stakeholders.

“As the nation prepares to gradually open up the airspace, Nigerians should be rest assured that the House Committee on Aviation will, in line with our oversight mandate, continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Aviation and other stakeholders to not only ensure the smooth resumption of flight operation, but also a strict observance of the safety protocols to contain the pandemic in the aviation industry.”

Hon. Nnaji, however, urged Nigerians to embark “only absolutely necessary” air travels upon the resumption of flights as COVID-19 remained a real threat.

“Notwithstanding the gradual ease of the lockdown and resumption of businesses, including commercial operations flight, coronavirus pandemic is real and is here with us.

“It is important that Nigerians only embark on air travels that are absolutely necessary and continue to observe the precautionary measures and directives rolled out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Ministry of Aviation. We must never lower our guards,” he urged.

The lawmaker, who represents the Nkanu East/Nkanu West Federal Constituency, Enugu State, equally assured that work was ongoing at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to ensure early completion and readiness for operation.

“The House Committee is also not resting on its oars over the Akanu Ibiam International Airport. We are working round the clock to ensure completion of work and resumption of flights at the airport.

“Only last week, I was there on oversight inspection with the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Rt. Hon Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Simon Atigwe; and I can say that we were satisfied with the quality of work.

“Currently, the rainy season affects the laying of asphalt, thereby extends the completion period. But we only need to exercise a little more patience,” Hon. Nnaji noted.

