In solidarity with the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, the aviation unions have directed workers in the sector to withdraw their services at all airports across the country from tomorrow, June 3rd, 2024.

In a joint statement issued by the unions, the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots Abd Engineers titled: “Notice of IndefiniteStrike Action to all aviation workers nationwide, the unions declared: “In compliance with directive from our Labour centre, Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, we hereby inform the general public, aviation service providers, airline operators, aviation businesses and all aviation workers nationwide that starting from 0000hrs of June 3rd, 2024 all services at all Nigerian airports shall be fully withdrawn till further notice.

“Being not oblivious of the fact that many international flights to Nigeria are already airborne, the strike action will commence at international terminals on the 4th of June, 2024.

“All aviation workers should recognize the seriousness of this struggle and comply unfailingly. All branch officers of our unions shall ensure full compliance in all airports”.

The latest directive from the aviation unions can be traced to the failure of the federal government and the two parent bodies of Labour unions in the country to resolve the issue of salary increases for workers and other pending demands.

