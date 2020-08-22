Flight crew saved my life, Aisha Buhari says on return from Dubai for medical treatment

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has hailed the captain and crew of the presidential jet conveying her from Dubai to Abuja, for successfully navigating dangerous turbulence to ensure the safety of all on board.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday night, she confirmed that the flight encountered clear air turbulence which was navigated by the captain and crew.

The First Lady, who was in the Middle East for medical treatment, stressed the need for the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of the recently released N100 billion credit support for the healthcare sector.

She stated: “I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while I was away for medical treatment. I am well now and fully recovered and had since returned back home, Nigeria.

“On our way back, the Nigerian Airforce Flight encountered a violent clear air turbulence which was navigated safely and professionally by the captain and crew of the flight.

“I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant servicemen and women of the entire Nigerian Airforce for their dedication to duty and the quality of maintenance of its fleet.

“I recall hosting the private healthcare providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge.

“I, therefore, call on the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of NGN100 billion credit support for the healthcare sector as was released recently contained in a circular dated March 25, 2020, to the commercial banks.

“This will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the country.

“Once again, I thank our frontline workers, and all Nigerians for their steadfast as we navigate the challenges facing the entire world.”

