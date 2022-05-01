Flavour reportedly pockets $3 million from Amazon for his biopic

If the news doing the round on Nigeria’s indigenous and Afro-pop singer, Flavour, is anything to go by, then the singer may have pocketed a whopping sum of $3 million for his biopic on Amazon prime video.

The news of Flavour’s new feat became an issue of controversy on social media platforms in the course of the week as some of his fans tweeted that the singer has become the first artiste in Nigeria to receive such a huge amount from Amazon.

Findings by R revealed that a biopic is a film that tells the story of someone’s life. While it was also defined by Wikipedia as a film dramatising the life of a particular person, typically a public or historical figure.

According to Flavour’s fans, he received an advance payment for his biopic on Amazon Prime Video. This simply means that Flavour will be working with Amazon for 4 years as stipulated in the contract he signed with the brand.

This feat makes Flavour the first African to be paid $3 million for a film with Amazon. It also breaks the record set by Wizkid becoming the first African artiste to be paid $1 million to headline the Rolling Loud Music Festival.

While Flavour has kept mute about his new feat, it is believed that the singer opted to keep the development private as he hardly makes his music success a public affair.





A source close to the singer said “Flavour will not make noise about this feat because he’s a private person who likes to keep his success private.”