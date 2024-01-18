A video has surfaced online showing how Osun-based Pastor, Usen Mfonobongakemiudeme J, aka Usen MJ, predicted the explosion that rocked the city of Ibadan on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

TRIBUNE ONLINE had reported the blast affected 58 houses, leaving 77 persons injured while three reportedly died.

But, in a now-viral video obtained by our reporter, the Osun Prophet who is popularly known as the man in Ile-Ife, had in September 2023, predicted how the city would experience a loud shake, with the incident subsequently making headlines.

Who is Pastor Usen?

Pastor Usen is the Senior Pastor of The SWAT Place and best-selling author. He is the founder and president of Usen MJ Ministries, a religious organisation headquartered in Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

The SWAT Church is a young and vibrant church, known for love and dominion. The SWAT Place is also a ministry of LIFE (Love, Identity, Faith, and Everyone) with a mandate to spread God’s consciousness and release the energies of God.

The cleric is happily married to his heartthrob, Pastor (Mrs) Usen Oluwatomiloba Roseline and they are blessed with a son, Elyon.

Watch video below:

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…