Flash floods in Mokwa disrupt truck movement, cause losses to perishable goods owners — NSEMA

The recent flood disaster that devastated residents of Mokwa town in Niger South Senatorial District has not only affected the people in the area but has also caused untold hardship to motorists, especially articulated heavy-duty trucks and fuel tanker vehicles, moving between the northern region and the southwest.

The Acting Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Dr Ibrahim Audu Hussaini, who spoke with Nigerian Tribune on Monday in Minna via telephone, noted that heavy-duty trucks and fuel-laden vehicles were moving at a slow speed. He highlighted that the flood had affected parts of the major bridge linking Mokwa to other parts of the country, adding that truck drivers were stuck in long queues before passing through the remaining section of the bridge.

“Some parts of the bridge have collapsed, so only one section is accessible for vehicles. Remember that this road is the only highway linking the North and the Southwest,” he said, stressing that trucks were passing in turns—about 20 at a time—making movement very slow.

According to Hussaini, “The slow movement of trucks is affecting perishable items like peppers, tomatoes, fresh eggs, fattened old chicks, poultry feeds, and fish feeds being transported across the country. Many of those dealing in perishable goods may have already started counting their losses.”

The NSEMA boss also noted that smaller vehicles, such as private cars and commuter buses, had devised alternative routes through bush paths, though navigating such terrain during the ongoing wet season remains challenging.

Meanwhile, the Niger State government has assured residents that necessary modalities have been put in place to address the situation. Plans have been worked out with relevant intervention agencies and critical stakeholders to mobilise engineers to the site and commence work by Monday, 2nd June 2025.

Dr Hussaini further stated that the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development’s Information Officer, Malam Ismaila Saba, had given this assurance during an interaction last weekend.

Ismaila Favu was quoted as saying, “Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago is deeply concerned about the devastation of lives and properties in Mokwa LGA. As you may be aware, the state government delegation, led by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, earlier visited Mokwa to ascertain the level of damage, and the governor directed that no stone should be left unturned in fixing the damaged bridge immediately.”

He added, “As I am speaking to you, our relevant stakeholders, in conjunction with NSRMA, are already in Mokwa, mapping out strategies to start work in earnest.”

He reassured motorists and other road users that the Niger State government would do everything possible to reconstruct the bridge within a short time, appealing for patience from the public.

