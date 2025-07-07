Flash flood warning: Sokoto, 19 other states at risk in July — NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has released its crucial Flash Flood Risk Alert for July 2025, warning that numerous states across the country face varying probable risks of experiencing flash flooding events as the onset of rainfall intensifies.

This flash flood warning aligns with NiMet’s earlier Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) for the year, prompting an urgent call for nationwide preparedness.

According to an infographic posted on NiMet’s social media on Monday, Sokoto State has been identified as a high-risk area for flash floods this month.

Also, many others states are listed with a notable risk of flash flooding. These include: Kaduna, Zamfara, Yobe, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Delta, Edo, Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom.

In light of these escalating predictions, NiMet has issued a series of vital advisories aimed at mitigating the potential impacts of flash floods and safeguarding public safety.

The agency strongly urged residents to clear all drainage systems around their homes and communities to ensure the unhindered flow of water. Furthermore, the public is vehemently advised to avoid driving or walking through flooded areas, as currents can be deceptive and hidden hazards may pose significant dangers.

“The flash flood risk alert for July, 2025 shows the states with varying probable risks of experiencing flash flooding events as a result of setting-in of onset of rainfall across the country as predicted in NiMet Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) and some advisories to mitigate its impacts,” tne agency noted.

NiMet also recommended that individuals residing in low-lying areas or those identified as being at high risk consider relocating to safer ground if warnings are issued.

Households are encouraged to prepare an emergency kit, ensuring they have essential items such as non-perishable food, water, first aid supplies, a flashlight, and a power bank readily available. In the unfortunate event of flooding, it is critically important to turn off all electricity and gas supplies to prevent electrocution and potential explosions.

For communities in hilly or mountainous regions, NiMet stressed the importance of taking proactive measures to strengthen mudslide prevention, especially in areas prone to soil erosion.

The agency emphasized the collective responsibility of community leaders and residents to promote widespread awareness of flood risks and safety measures, underscoring the importance of acting promptly on alerts and staying continuously informed through official channels for updates on weather conditions.

