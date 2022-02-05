Flamboyant lifestyles of religious leaders encouraging people to do money rituals, says ex-LASU VC

Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, on Saturday said the flamboyant lifestyles of religious leaders are encouraging the rush for ill-gotten wealth through money rituals.

Fagbohun stated this while delivering a lecture entitled: “The Laws of God and the Laws of Man at the Intersection of Justice,” at the thanksgiving and reception programme for Mr Adeleke Agbola who got elevated to the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the programme was organised on Saturday by the people of Ere-Ijesa Town, Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State, to recognise and appreciate Adeleke Agbola (who hails from the town).

The professor explained that religious leaders in the country have become complaisant and conspirators in the corrupt activities of members of their congregation.

He said a lot of people are living what he called “split personality”, meaning they are living and presenting one personality to their religious leaders and living another personality outside religion.

He said religious leaders know the truth and the rot going on in the society but choose to turn a blind eye because of what they tend to gain or what comes to them from the proceeds of corruption.

He said religious leaders, as custodians of ethics and moralities, have dropped the ball and are now dining and giving coverage to people with questionable characters.

He said situations where religious leaders are driving in convoy, owning private jets and wearing expensive clothes and living flamboyant lifestyle encourage get rich quick mentality, which is part of the reason for increasing money ritual killings.

He said if the law of God (ethics and morality) is applied and enforced in the implementation of the law of man, there will be a better society.

Earlier, while delivering the thanksgiving sermon, at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Ere-Ijesa, Reverend Isaac Oluyamo pointed out that God knows everybody and the things we do, admonishing all to ‘be careful’.

Oluyamo, however, called on sons and daughters of Ere-Ijesa Town, living in other states and towns, to invest and develop their home town, asking them to emulate Adeleke Agbola who has a foundation, through which he has been giving back to his people.