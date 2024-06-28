The Kano State government has downplayed the recent hoisting of traditional and official flags at the Nassarawa Palace, the residence of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, calling it an attempt to attract public attention.

This action has ignited discussions and speculations, given the ongoing royal tussle in the state.

The flag, a significant symbol of authority that denotes the Emir’s presence, is traditionally raised at 6 a.m. and lowered at 6 p.m. daily.

It remains down when the Emir is absent or travelling. On Thursday morning, the flag was observed to be raised at the Nassarawa Palace, sparking conversations about its implications.

Both Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi II have continued to assert their claims to the Kano Emirate throne, performing all traditional and royal duties.

Bayero was deposed, and Sanusi was reappointed by the state government following an amendment to the state’s Emirate Law.

In response to the flag-raising, the state governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, dismissed the action at the Nassarawa Palace as an attempt to gain public attention.

“It’s a useless attempt to gain cheap publicity. There is no confusion or doubt that Emir Sanusi is the Emir of Kano,” he stated to newsmen.

The same flag is also hoisted at the Gidan Rumfa Palace, the residence of the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing dispute.

The state government maintains that there is no ambiguity about the rightful Emir, affirming Muhammadu Sanusi II’s position as the legitimate Emir of Kano.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE