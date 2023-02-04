Written by Segun Adebayo

With Nigerian artistes taking the centre stage on the global entertainment, it is obvious that the world has come to acknowledge that Nigerians are uniquely talented.

Soon to join the list of Afrobeat artistes that will be celebrated globally is talented Fiyhona, who just got signed by Godfada Empire Entertainment.

Born Bamidele Fiyinfoluwa, the talented and fashionable young lady, professionally started music in 2020 and because of natural talent, one would think she has been in the industry for ages.

She oozes confidence, intelligence and royalty and seemed ready to take the world by storm.

It is safe to say it is another exciting moment for music lovers and another win for the music industry; because the talent will leave one wowed.

When asked how she feels being signed by Godfada Empire Entertainment, she said: “I feel so motivated for the recognition and support from the management. I feel really proud and ready to begin working with them.”

A Godfada representative said: “They should stay tuned and expect music, art and entertainment from this black lady in ways the world has never experienced.

“It is obvious the music industry seemed saturated with a lot of talents coming out everyday but there is something unique about Fiyhona that we believe the world needs to see and we are so blessed to be the company showing Fiyhona to the world.

“I believe Fiyhona will give any artiste a run for his money in ways that will bring entertainment to the floor of the Nigerian music industry.

“I am more than excited myself and I can’t wait for her to get started.”





