Five2 Media’s ExtraMile wins best film by female filmmaker – Nollywood at TINFF 2025

Extra Mile, the inspiring feature film produced by Five2 Media and Entertainment, has been honoured with the Best Film by a Female Filmmaker – Nollywood award at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) 2025.

The powerful production, spearheaded by Executive Producer Solate Ovundah-Akarolo and produced by Joy Grant alongside Ovundah-Akarolo, captivated audiences and judges alike with its heartfelt storytelling, stellar performances, and innovative approach to Nollywood cinema. The win cements Five2 Media and Entertainment’s reputation as a force within Nollywood, reinforces the industry’s growing presence on the world stage, and highlights the creative power of women behind the camera.

The film tells a stirring story about friendship and the choices that test it. Mercy Johnson, Jim Iyke, Lilian Esoro and other Nollywood veterans deliver performances that bring both weight and tenderness to the screen. What carries the film beyond its star power is its honesty, the way it explores betrayal and resilience with a clarity that is at once intimate and universal.

“TINFF’s recognition is an encouragement for female voices in Nollywood to keep breaking boundaries and telling stories that matter,” said Producer Joy Grant.

The award was received on behalf of Five2 Media and Entertainment’s by Canada-based communications lead Oraye St. Franklyn, who conveyed the company’s gratitude and dedication of the award to every member of the cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring the moving story to life.

For the film’s Executive Producer Solate Ovundah-Akarolo, the award goes deeper than prestige. It signals a turning point for the industry, where female filmmakers are not only participating but leading and being celebrated for the powerful stories they tell. In Toronto, where African cinema and the diaspora meet an international audience, that message could not have been clearer.

Nollywood has long commanded attention for its sheer output, but moments like this extend its reach into global cinema, opening doors to new audiences, wider distribution and fresh conversations. Extra Mile stands as proof that Nollywood stories travel well, carrying the weight of local realities while touching on themes that resonate across cultures globally.

The award is not just a victory for one film or filmmaker. It is a marker of Nollywood’s steady rise and a reminder that when women step into the frame as storytellers, the view is broader, bolder and richer. Extra Mile is both a celebration of craft and a promise of what is yet to come.

Among the galaxy of stars who attended the star-studded award and Gala event from across the world, were Nollywood’s Ayo Makun also known as AY and Julius Agwu.

