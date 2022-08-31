Five years after its completion, Navy Secondary School, Misau, abandoned, dilapidated

Concerned Federal agencies, particularly the Nigerian Navy and the Federal Ministry of Education have been challenged to as a matter of urgency define the status of the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Misau whose structures are gradually deteriorating.

The call became necessary considering the fact that 5 years after the building was completed and handed over by the contractors, it has remained under lock and key without any activities going on.

Some concerned indigenes of the area who spoke to our Correspondent under strict confidence lamented that the project is gradually becoming a waste as nobody is talking about it a development that has kept them in the dark.

One of the people said that, though they were happy when the project was brought to the area as it will serve as a medium of development, their joy has now turned into anxiety as they do not know what will happen next.

He added that no government official has come to take note of what is happening to the project which cost several millions of taxpayers money to be completed but has been allowed to waste away.

Another speaker wondered why the government will just come and spent millions of money to undertake and wonderful project like a school and abandoned it to be dilapidated.

They called on the concerned authorities to immediately react to the development and let the people know exactly what the project meant for many years after it was completed and delivered.

Though those who spoke on the issue praised the then Senator Isah Hamma Misau who represented Bauchi Central and ensured that the project came to the area under his Constituency project, they urged him to use his connections to make the project activated and put to use.

Though they are pessimistic about the functionality of a Navy Secondary School in a town like Misau, they suggested that it can be converted to the Federal Technical College that has been approved for the area by the Federal Government.

When contacted for reactions, Sen Isah Hamma Misau said that he was able to bring the project to the area and ensured that it was successfully completed and handed over to the concerned authorities.

An infuriated Hamma Misau said that “this question is not, for now, I am not in government, that project belongs to the government, whatever grievances anyone has should be directed to the government. I have done my own beat of the issue”.

Asked to further clarify the situation, particularly his intentions of bringing a Navy Secondary School to the area, he became more infuriated saying, “Why should you ask me such a question? Direct your questions to the government, I am not the government, please”.

“You are asking me what was my intention of bringing such a project, why should you ask me such a question? As a learned person, if someone brings a school, you don’t know the intention. Please don’t bring such a thing, me, I am not in government, I have left the government more than 3 years ago”, he said in annoyance.

Isah Hamma Misau added that “All these issues should be addressed to the government, thank God the place has an address, it is addressed as Navy Secondary School and the Navy is there everywhere, address the issue to them. I don’t react to unnecessary things, this is an unnecessary issue”.





When told that the people are worried about the dilapidation of the structure he said that “If they are worried, am I government? Let them direct their worries to the government. If to say I am still in that seat, that is when they will begin to question me. If they knew that I did something good for them, why didn’t they vote for me to go back in 2019?”.

Construction of the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Misau was completed a few years ago but has remained unused a development that has led to insinuations that some of the fittings are being stolen.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE