Five ways to earn more money 

We all love every avenue that affords us the opportunity to earn more. The daily increase in the cost of living has left us all with no other choice than to look for other means to increase our income.

Apart from your 9-5 job, there are other options you can explore in order to earn more legitimately.

Thinking of ways to earn more? Why not check out these five ways that guarantee you opportunities to earn more.

1. Change your job

A sure way to earn more during this period is to have a change of job. This should only be done if you have secured a better offer.

If you intend on earning more, you need not be satisfied with your present earning as there are companies or industries that can pay more as long as you are good at what you do and you possess the required skills.

Your current employment should not stop you from sending out applications to other firms that you know have a better payment system than the one you’re presently in.

Please note that you should not resign from your present job if you have not secured a better offer.

2. Request a raise

If you know that you are getting less pay than you deserve at your present appointment, it is best you ask for a raise in order to earn more.

Some firms because of the state of unemployment in the nation, cheat their employees by paying them less than they deserve. They often scare their employees from asking for raise by telling them that there are a lot of job seekers who are willing to do the same job even for a lesser pay.

If you truly know you deserve a raise, you can walk up to your Human Resource manager and discuss with them or better still follow the required procedures according to the company’s policies to secure a promotion or a raise.

As a bonus, check out how you can become a millionaire while working for someone

3. Start a side business





Another way for you to earn more is for you to start a side business. In today’s world, almost everyone has one or more side hustle they engage in in addition to their 9- 5 jobs.

Thinking of which side business you can do? Check out these side business you can combine with your 9-5 job.

It is also important to know that whatever side business you intend on running as a means of earning more should not be one that will affect your efficiency at your workplace neither should it be one that will drain you physically, psychologically and financially.

4. Marketing other people’s products

If you are an extrovert or an individual who finds it easy to network and speak to people, converting this innate ability of yours to a means of livelihood can be another guaranteed way of earning more.

There are hundreds of people producing new products daily that the populace are not aware of. Getting these individuals and helping them market their products at a cost can earn you more cash.

All you need do is agree to a fixed percentage you will get from each product sold with the manufacturer and if you have excellent marketing skills, you can even sell at a higher price to individuals you know can afford to pay more.

5. Monetise your passion or knowledge

Oftentimes we don’t see our passion and knowledge as avenues to make money from.

There are certain knowledge or passion you possess that are solutions to people’s problem. So, why should they not be monetised?

If you love cooking, there are hundreds of people who don’t know how to cook. You can earn more from this by either making videos of yourself cooking different delicacies and posting on YouTube while you get paid or you can search for such individuals in your locality and agree to help them cook at your free time while they pay you.

If you also possess certain knowledge or skills that are problem solving or empowering in nature, you can also make it available to others at a price.

You see, there are various ways you can earn more even beyond what was discussed here. You just need to think outside the box and conceive that idea, voila! You are on your way to earning more.

