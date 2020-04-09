Five vessels from high-risk COVID-19 countries visit Nigerian ports ― Navy

The Nigerian Navy has revealed that it alerted the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Port Health about five vessels that had earlier called at high-risk COVID-19 countries before calling at Nigerian ports facilities, in the last one week.

Speaking, on Thursday, during a courtesy call on the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji stated that many of the COVID-19 prone vessels made calls at oil platforms and installation.

According to Rear Admiral Daji, “In the last one week, we have alerted port authorities of the visit of five vessels who have called at COVID-19 high-risk ports before coming to Nigeria.

“Fortunately for us, most of the vessels visited offshore oil and gas-based operations and did not have contact with our conventional ports.

“The directive of the Chief Of Naval Staff that we track the history of all vessels calling at Nigeria’s ports is being complied with 100 per cent. We have been tracking the history of these vessels up to 90 days and beyond.

“The Federal Government guidelines on ships calling at our ports is very clear. Every vessel visiting our ports must show evidence that they have been at sea for the last 14days minimum. We also conduct every other health checks on the vessels to ensure they are free from the pandemic.”

The Naval Chief also advocated for the formation of a port community platform to bridge the gap between agencies of government in the maritime sector.

Speaking earlier, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council Boss, Hassan Bello commended the Navy for providing advise for port authority on vessels that have visited high-risk countries fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “We know you are providing advice to the port authorities on vessels that may call in a high risk area and that is a layer of protection for us so that special attention will be placed on such vessel. That is priceless information and will help in the containment of the virus.”

The Shippers’ Council’s boss further stated the need to track cargoes coming into the country, the same way vessels are tracked.

Bello who disclosed that the International Cargo Tracking Notes (ICTN) would soon be launched said it would help in pushing Nigeria upon the ladder of ease of doing business.

“Am happy that you mentioned the international cargo tracking note because if we can track the vessels that come into the country, we should also track the cargoes and we have done a lot on this and it is receiving attention of the Federal Government,” the NSC Boss added.

