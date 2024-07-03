An Osun State High Court sitting in Ede on Tuesday sentenced five men to death by hanging for kidnap and killing of an herder, identified as Ibrahim Adamu despite the payment of N3 million demanded from him as ransom.

The defendants, Ibrahim Issa, Lateef Bello, Abdul Ramon Soliu, Bello Ibrahim, and Abudu Mumini Jolaanobi Saheed, are said to have adducted the deceased in his residence at Owode- Ede of the state on April 17, 2018, before whisking him away to an isolated place where they perpetrated the inhuman act.

The killers who were first arraigned before the court on October 28, 2021, for offenses bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder pleaded not guilty to the charge prepared against them which was said to be contrary to Sections 324, 319, and 364 of the Criminal Code Laws of Osun State.

During the trial, the lead prosecuting counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Mr. Moses Faremi, confirmed to the court the day of the victim’s abduction.

However, one of the prosecution witnesses, the Investigating Police Officer in charge of the case, Mr. Ganiyu Taofeek, told the court that, “while Adamu was in the custody of the abductors, he identified one of the perpetrators, which made those involved in the crime kill him.”

According to him, “a member of the gang, Abdu Mumini, having realised that Adamu had identified one of them, directed other members of the gang including three Togolese, who are yet to be arrested, to slaughter the victim”.

Mr. Ganiyu later tendered exhibits including extrajudicial statements and a mask allegedly used by the defendants, which was dropped at the scene of the crime during the struggle between the perpetrators and the victim before the court.

He hinted further that, “after Adamu had been killed, Abdul Mumini went away with the head and heart, while Soliu, another member of the gang, took the deceased’s arms before later dumped the remains at the OSUN river. ”

“Abdu Mumini in his confessional statement told the court, why the gang killed Adamu and how they shared the ransom they collected from the victim’s family”.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel, Mr. Bola Ige, charged the court to temper justice with mercy insisting that, the charges pressed against his clients had not been proved beyond reasonable doubt by the prosecuting counsel.

Also, in her plea, Folashade Ipede of the Legal Aid Council, charged the judge to temper justice with mercy.

While delivering her judgment, the presiding judge, Justice Kudirat Akano sentenced the killers to death by hanging after finding them guilty of the offences committed.

