Word on the street is that a Nigerian Yoruba wedding is arguably the best you’ll ever come across.

Regardless of what you think, the truth is that there are a few things you’re likely going to see in a Yoruba wedding.

Lots of food

This is a hill a family is willing to die on regarding a Yoruba wedding. You’ll see an overflow of native meals, assorted beef and similar things to accompany them.

A large amount of money is spent on food because, for a Yoruba familiar, it is more honourable to have leftovers than to run out of food during the event. Anything to make you comfortable and keep memories etched in your heart.

Live band and lots of money

In a Nigerian Yoruba wedding, you’re likely to see a live band handling the music production of the event. This gives room for flexibility, and it’s these people who sing praises of the couple.

In such a ceremony, you’ll find important people who can part ways with lots of money because the live band made them feel good. You begin to see people swerving their bodies to the song’s melody with their voices and hands raised almost simultaneously.

Multiple food caterers

In a Yoruba wedding, you’ll likely see more than one food caterer because someone knows someone who cooks well and brings their person to cater to the feeding of their people.

For some, it could be a lack of trust in someone’s ability to deliver meals just how they love it.

Petty fights

In a Nigerian Yoruba wedding, it might be hard for people not to fight or cry due to anything. It could be over food, souvenirs, money sprayed on the dance floor, etc.

Different statement outfits

You’ll see aso ebi ladies and groomsmen in Agbada, over-dressed aunties and uncles, people who did not follow the wedding dress code, and those who appear to be in competition with the bride.

What are other things that you know of? Kindly let us know in the comments.