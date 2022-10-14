Five things you can do on a weekend aside partying

Weekends are for Owamnbe! That’s the popular cliché we use in this part of the world. Weekends are definitely for partying and enjoying life.
As much as we see partying as a means for us to relax and unwind from the week’s stress, it is also important that we do not neglect other important things that weekends can be used for apart from partying.
There are quite a number of productive things that you can invest your weekends in aside from partying if you intend on making the most out of your weekends.
Weekends are not the time for you to expend your energy on partying rather they are to be used for more important things that are discussed below.
1. Catch up on rest
You’ve had a long week filled with a lot of stress and one of the best things I will recommend anyone do during their weekends is to get enough rest.
Most people are up as early as 5 am on weekdays and some individuals earlier than that just in a bid to beat traffic and get to work at the appropriate time.
Some individuals never get up to five hours of sleep daily during the weekdays as a result of various deadlines and targets to be met.
Your weekends are the best time you can give your body the adequate rest it desires. You should use your weekends to give your body maximum rest so that your body is refreshed before the beginning of the new week and is set to take on the new week’s demands.
2. Read a book
Aside from partying on weekends, another thing you can do during the weekend is to readbooks.
Readers are said to be leaders and a book is a compendium of knowledge, information and experiences. There is so much to be learnt about life, your industry, career, relationship, finance, home, and other areas of life. Taking out time to read is a sure way of investing in your future.
Any knowledge you acquire cannot be taken from you rather it will only give you a hedge over your contemporaries.
Reading books is also a good way to relax during the weekend, so, invest in reading during weekends rather than partying.
3. Plan for the new week
Those who fail to plan, plan to fail. Your weekend is a great opportunity for you to plan ahead for the new week.
Instead of having to rush on Monday morning trying to get set for the new week that has started already, you have ample time on weekends to better prepare for the new week.
When you have the new week planned out on weekends, you are more organised and productive during the week.
4. Spend time with friends and family
Where else should you be during the weekend than with your family and friends?
Some, if not all, professionals barely have enough time for themselves during the weekdays as a result of the workload. How much more their families and friends?
So, you see, your weekends are a great time for you to catch up with your spouse, children, family, and friends.
In the end, these are the people that really matter in your life because when that job leaves you or you leave the job, it’s your family that will stick with you.
5. Clean the house
If the truth is told, we barely have time to clean our homes and do the needed chores during the weekdays because it is not easy trying to combine the workload from work and the various responsibilities at home.
So, when it is the weekend, take out time after resting to clean your home, do the laundry and put other necessary things in place before the start of a new week.
For those who might not have the time to cook on a daily basis during the weekdays, you can also use your weekends to prepare meals that will last you and your family through the new week.
Just ensure you maximize your weekends as much as you can by getting enough rest and doing other important things aside from partying.