Five suspects arrested as gunmen kill herder in Zango Kataf

Gunmen have killed one herder, Ado Hassan while grazing on Matseyi village of Atyap Chiefdom of Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna State on Sunday.

The incident according to security update issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan was reported to the state government by military (Operation Thunder Strike).

According to the statement, troops responded to a report of a farm destroyed in the village on Sunday afternoon and arrived at the scene to discover that Hassan had been shot dead by unknown persons.

It said initial investigations into the killing led to the arrest of three persons, David Kure, Peter Adamu and

Bulus Duniya.

“Further investigations yielded to the arrest of two others – Matthew Peter and Yohanna Chawai.

“The arrested suspects are undergoing preliminary investigation.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed dismay at the killing and sent condolences to the family of the herder while praying for the repose of his soul.

“He urged citizens to eschew jungle justice and embrace recourse to the law in the face of any incursion or offence, and further tasked security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the killing.”

