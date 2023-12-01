Five crew members of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) MI-35P helicopter survived when the aircraft crashed at Port Harcourt Air Force Base on Monday.

According to a press statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, the unfortunate incident occurred at about 7.45 a.m., shortly after the aircraft took off for an operation against economic saboteurs in Rivers State.

“Luckily, the entire crew of five survived the crash with very minor injuries and are currently being attended to at NAF Medical Centre Port Harcourt.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, is currently en route to Port Harcourt to assess the situation for himself, see to the wellbeing of the crew, and give further directives,” the statement added.

He explained that an incident of this nature was “a grim reminder of the dangers associated with military flying and the risks NAF pilots and technicians experience in their onerous tasks of defending our nation and deterring criminal elements from their nefarious activities.”

