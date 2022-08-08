Five states yet to domesticate Child Rights Act in Nigeria ― UNICEF

The United Nations International Children Education Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that 31 states of Nigeria have so far enacted the equivalents of the Child Rights Act while the five states that are yet to domesticate the law are Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano and Zamfara.

UNICEF stated this while commending the Kebbi State Government for enacting the Child Protection Law, says UNICEF work to reach some world’s most advantaged children

In a statement issued on Monday in Gusau by its Communications Specialist, Mr Samuel Kaalu, UNICEF commended Kebbi State Governor for the right step taken on children issues in the state.

“UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

“By signing the law, the Kebbi State Government has become the 31st state to domesticate the Nigeria Child Rights Act (CRA) passed by Nigeria’s National Assembly in 2003.

“UNICEF today congratulated the Kebbi State Government on signing into Law, the State’s Child Rights Bill passed by the State House of Assembly.

“We called on the state government to allocate and release adequate resources as well as put in place mechanisms for full implementation of the law to grant children the rights enshrined in it.

“The Kebbi State Child Protection Bill was signed into law by the State Governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu at the weekly Executive Council Meeting at the Council Chambers of Government House, Birnin Kebbi, recently.

“Governor Bagudu also signed into law, the Prohibition of Violence Against Individuals bill during the weekly Executive Council Meeting.

“We congratulate the government and people of Kebbi State on this momentous achievement, by providing legislation that protects the rights of its children, Kebbi State has taken the right decision to provide its children the enabling environment to thrive and reach their full potential,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.

“Putting in place this law is good but just the first step. The Kebbi State Government must take the next important step by putting in place structures and allocating resources for its full implementation. UNICEF urges that the law be gazetted without delay,” Hawkins added.

“On its part, UNICEF will continue to collaborate with the Kebbi State Government on interventions that contribute to the fulfilment of the rights of children, including the implementation of the Kebbi State Child Rights Law.

“UNICEF calls on the states that are yet to domesticate the Nigeria Child Rights Act to do so without any further delay,” said Hawkins.