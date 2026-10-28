Five siblings die in Gombe tricycle crash

It was a tragic scene in Gombe, on Tuesday morning, when a tricycle crash claimed the lives of five school children who were siblings.

It was gathered that the crash occurred at about 7:30a.m, when the victims were being conveyed to school at the Federal Lowcost area of Gombe metropolis.

An eyewitness said the accident was caused by dangerous driving allegedly by the tricycle rider, who ran into a water tanker that was coming from the opposite direction.

The eyewitness said four of the siblings died immediately, while the last one passed on at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a statement by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, expressed sadness over the incident.

The governor said the death has robbed the family and the state of five promising young lives.

The children, all members of the Mansir Adamu family, were identified as Maryam Mansir Adamu and Usman Mansir Adamu, both primary five pupils of Jekadafari Primary School; Hauwau Mansir Adamu of GJSS Jekadafari; Aliyu Mansir Adamu of GDSS Ahmadu Gombe; and Fatima Mansir Adamu, a student.

Yahaya described the incident as heartbreaking, particularly given the tender ages of the children and the bright futures that lay ahead of them.

He said the incident was profoundly painful, not only for their parents and relatives, but also for their schools, the Jekadafari community and the entire people of the state.

The governor lamented that the young lives had been cut short at a time, when they should have been pursuing their education, nurturing their dreams and looking forward to a future filled with possibilities.

He called on road users to exercise utmost caution and responsibility, warning against reckless driving and other dangerous road practices that put innocent lives at risk.

The governor particularly urged drivers to observe traffic rules and regulations, maintain safe speeds, avoid dangerous manoeuvres and ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy, stressing that no commuting is worth the loss of precious human lives, just as he emphasised the need for greater adherence to road safety.