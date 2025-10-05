Five reasons you should celebrate your teachers today

Every October 5, the world marks World Teachers’ Day. This is a moment to appreciate those who nurture dreams and build the foundation of every nation’s progress.

In Nigeria, teachers do more than teach. They inspire, improvise, and persevere, often in conditions that would break many others. They are the silent builders of tomorrow’s leaders.

In this article, Tribune Online takes a look at five reasons why Nigerian teachers need to be celebrated today.

1. Teachers Find Creative Ways to Teach Even With Limited Resources

Many Nigerian schools, especially in rural or underprivileged areas, face shortages of textbooks, laboratory equipment, and even stable electricity. Yet, many teachers continue to find creative ways to make learning possible.

They draw diagrams on chalkboards, reuse materials, and turn everyday objects into teaching aids. Many teachers improvise learning tools from bottle caps, sticks, and recycled paper to help pupils understand complex subjects.

This level of creativity keeps classrooms alive and ensures that learning continues, even when resources are scarce.

2. They Build Character, Not Just Careers

Beyond academics, teachers shape the values, discipline, and confidence of their students.

They are often the first to notice a struggling child, offer guidance, or encourage a shy student to speak up. In communities where mentorship is limited, teachers step in to fill that role, helping young people believe in themselves and their dreams.

Their influence extends far beyond the classroom. It ripples into society through every student whose life they have touched.

3. They Are Role Models of Dedication

Despite delayed and low income salaries, heavy workloads, and difficult working conditions, Nigerian teachers remain steadfast. Many still arrive early, conduct extra lessons, and mentor students long after school hours.

Their dedication is remarkable. It takes deep passion to keep teaching in the face of neglect or frustration. Yet they do it, not for applause, but because they understand the power of education to change lives.

This determination to teach, inspire, and persevere makes them true heroes in Nigeria’s development story.

4. They Are Innovators Shaping the Future

From digital classrooms to creative learning projects, Nigerian teachers are embracing innovation like never before.

One shining example is Olasunkanmi Opeifa, an English teacher from Abuja, who gained international recognition after being shortlisted among the Top 10 Finalists for the Global Teacher Prize. He used technology and storytelling to make English lessons engaging and fun.

Across the country, teachers are now integrating digital tools into their lessons, using WhatsApp for assignments, virtual quizzes, and interactive teaching methods. Nigerian teachers are not just adapting to a changing world; they are leading the transformation.

5. They Leave Lasting Legacies

Every great Nigerian success story begins with a teacher. From doctors and journalists to engineers, governors, and innovators, many leaders often recall one teacher who believed in them when no one else did.

Teachers may not get the loudest applause or the biggest paycheques, but their legacy endures through generations. They plant seeds that grow long after the school bell stops ringing.

Their work may seem ordinary, but its impact is extraordinary — shaping minds, building futures, and sustaining the hope of a better Nigeria.