Procrastination is delaying or avoiding tasks that need to be completed. It’s a common problem and can seriously affect people’s personal and professional lives. It is not just about being lazy or lackadaisical; it’s complex. I know all this sounds familiar, but you’re not alone. If procrastination truly affects your productivity, you should be concerned about how to get rid of it.

Here are some of the reasons you procrastinate too much:

1. Fear of failure or success

People get to ignore tasks because they are afraid of not doing well. Some are scared of the success it will bring. The fear of not meeting expectations or failing a task can lead to procrastination.

2. Perfectionism

Some procrastinate because they want everything to be perfect. People also fear that their initial attempts won’t meet their high standards. So, they usually wait for a perfect time to make things perfect. However, such time may not come.

3. Time management

Poor time management skills can lead to procrastination. Many people usually have issues prioritising tasks effectively or allocating sufficient time for completion, leading to last-minute rushes or delays.

4. Distractions

In a world where social media has taken charge and even other digital gadgets are demanding your precious time, it’s easy to lose focus. Succumbing to these distractions has a very huge effect.

5. Upbringing and habits

Procrastination can be a learned behaviour from childhood or a result of poor habits developed over time. If someone grew up in an environment where deadlines were flexible, or tasks were constantly put off, they may adopt similar habits in their adult life.

But how do you get out of this? I have some practical and effective solutions to help you overcome procrastination:

1. Break Tasks Down into Smaller Chunks

When faced with a large, overwhelming project, it’s easy to feel paralysed and put off. To combat this, take that big task and break it down into smaller, more manageable steps. Think of it like a complex recipe comprising many smaller, easier-to-follow instructions. For example, suppose your project is to write a research paper. In that case, your chunks could be choosing a topic, researching your topic, developing a thesis statement, outlining your paper, writing each section (introduction, body paragraphs, conclusion), and finally, proofreading and editing. By taking it step-by-step, the task becomes much less daunting.



2. Set Clear Goals and Deadlines

Vague goals like “do better on homework” are hard to track and lack a sense of urgency. Instead, set specific goals with clear deadlines. A good example of a clear goal might be “Complete 50 practice problems for tomorrow’s math test.” Having clear deadlines creates a sense of accountability and keeps you focused.

3. Craft a Schedule and Commit to It

Once you’ve broken down your tasks and set clear goals, put them into a schedule. Depending on the project, this can be a daily, weekly, or even monthly plan. Allocate specific times for each task in your schedule and treat them like important appointments. The key is to commit to your schedule and avoid constantly rescheduling tasks.

4. Eliminate Distractions

We all have our distractions—that social media notification sound, the allure of the refrigerator, or a messy workspace. Identify what distracts you the most and create a plan to eliminate them while working. Silence your phone notifications, log out of social media, or even try using website-blocking apps. If clutter is your nemesis, tidy up your workspace beforehand. You’ll be amazed at how much more focused you can become by minimizing distractions.

5. Design a Work Environment for Peak Performance

Your environment can have a big impact on your productivity. Set up a workspace that is conducive to focus. Ensure you have good lighting to prevent eye strain and a comfortable chair to avoid aches and pains. Minimise clutter on your desk to avoid visual distractions. Some people find background noise helpful, while others prefer silence. Experiment and find what works best for you.

6. Celebrate the Small Victories

Reaching a big goal is fantastic, but don’t forget to acknowledge smaller accomplishments. Completing a tough project section or finishing your daily to-do list are milestones worth celebrating. Reward yourself for these small victories with a short break, a healthy snack, or anything that motivates you to keep going.

7. Find an Accountability Partner

Having a friend, mentor, or study buddy to share your goals and progress with can be a powerful motivator. Knowing someone is checking in on you can help you stay on track and motivated. This person can be someone you meet with or even a virtual accountability partner you connect with online.

8. What’s Fueling Your Procrastination?

Understanding the root cause of your procrastination can help you address it directly. For example, if you’re a perfectionist who puts things off because you’re afraid your work won’t be good enough, you might need to practice self-compassion and accept that “done is better than perfect.”

9. Seek Professional Help if Needed

If procrastination is significantly impacting your daily life and causing you stress or anxiety, it’s okay to seek help from a mental health professional. A therapist can help you develop strategies to overcome procrastination and improve your overall well-being.

10. Be Kind to Yourself: Embrace Self-Compassion

Everyone procrastinates sometimes. The key is not to beat yourself up about it. Instead, practice self-compassion. Acknowledge the setback, learn from it, and recommit to your goals.

11. Harness the Power of Technology

There are many productivity apps, browser extensions, and timer apps available that can help you stay focused and on track. Experiment with different tools and find what works best for you. Apps can help you block distracting websites, create to-do lists, and even track your progress on specific tasks.

12. Schedule Breaks and Prioritise Self-Care

Taking breaks is not a sign of weakness.