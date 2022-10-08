Five reasons a woman should be financially independent

Being financially independent is good for everyone who wants to survive at this time in our nation, Nigeria with its economic challenges.

In the words of Clare Booth Luce, an American author and US ambassador, “a woman’s best protection is a little money of her own.” Being financially independent as a woman is one of the ways you can guarantee yourself a good life void of dependence on anyone.

Being financially independent is also known to help improve self-esteem, boost confidence, help in becoming self-reliant, gives one an identity and prevent abuse.

As a lady, there are reasons you need to be financially independent, and they are discussed below.

1. It gives you self confidence

As a woman, the need for you to be financially independent cannot be overemphasised, especially in a patriarchal society like ours.

When you are financially independent, it boosts your self-confidence and esteem, although, it should be noted that your esteem and confidence as a lady should not be a result of your financial capacity.

Having a steady source of income to provide for your own needs without relying or waiting for anyone makes you feel more confident and helps you believe in your abilities and uniqueness as a lady.

2. No one wants a liability

Gone are the days when guys want to be with a lady who has nothing to contribute or bring to the table.

No one, including your parents or spouse, wants to be with and around a person who relies on them for everything and anything.

Everyone now desires to be with an individual who is not a liability. When you are financially independent, people tend to want to associate with you more because they know you have resources to contribute.

Don’t just be a pretty lady, add financial independence to your beauty.

3. It gives you an identity

With financial independence comes a greater sense of identity. Not that you lacked an identity as a lady when you are not financially independent but becoming financially dependent on no one makes others recognize who you are as a person.

A lot of women have lost their identity and esteem in relationships as a result of a lack of financial independence.

To prevent this from happening to you, it is important you earn your own money and establish your financial independence, regardless of how financially buoyant your parents, family, or spouse are.

Always remember, their money isn’t your money.

4. It empowers you to make your own decisions

Many at times, there have been scenarios where some ladies cannot make a single decision without seeking the permission of others and others in this case are individuals they are financially dependent on.

Seeking counsel before making certain decisions is not wrong, but when you cannot make any decision on your own without seeking the permission of certain individuals, then there is definitely a problem.

When you are financially independent as a lady, you are better able to make decisions in your life with your head held high and others are better able to appreciate your contributions to matters.

5. It helps prevent abuse

A lot of women have been subjected to physical, emotional, psychological, and economic abuse due to a lack of financial independence.

Being financially dependent on your partner for all of your needs can bring about abuse. It is therefore important that you strive to become financially independent as a woman.

Being financially independent means that you will be less likely to stay in an abusive relationship out of financial desperation and need.

Work hard to become financially independent as a lady and guarantee yourself of a good life.

As a woman, you deserve and should earn your own money. Be financially independent as a lady and you will be grateful you are.

