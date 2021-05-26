Five policemen feared killed as gunmen attack another police division in Enugu 

Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday attacked Iwollo Police Division in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State and razed down the station.
The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, confirmed the attack in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Aliyu, who could not give details of the incident, said he was already on the ground to ascertain the level of destruction and casualties.
“More information will be pushed out to the public as soon as we conclude our preliminary investigation,” he said.
However, an eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NAN that the hoodlums attacked the division in their large numbers in the early hours of the day.
The eyewitness said that the attack threw the entire Iwollo community into fear and panic throughout the night.
“They succeeded in completely razing down the buildings in the divisional station.
“The hoodlums might have also killed probably five police personnel that confronted them when they attacked.”
NAN recalls that on April 21, gunmen shot two police operatives dead during an attack on Adani Police Station in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.
The station was also set ablaze completely at about 2:30 a.m. on that fateful day.

