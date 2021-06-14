Five persons killed, two injured, 10 others kidnapped by armed bandits in Niger community

Five persons have been reportedly killed while 10 other persons were abducted by gunmen suspected to be armed bandits at Madaka village in Rafi local government area of Niger State.

The incident occurred on Monday when bandits invaded the area and left two other persons severely injured.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the suspected armed bandits had initially killed two persons at Madaka village and abducted 10 others but later released seven of them and killed three persons after trial.

It was further learnt that among the five persons killed were Adamu Wakaso Usman Isiya and Murtala Birnin Gwari, an indigene Kaduna State who sells local medicine in the area.

Further checks revealed that the two injured persons are now receiving medical attention at both Minna General Hospital and Bida Medical Centre in Bida local government area of the state.

Meanwhile, concerted efforts to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, was not successful as of the time of filing this report. Several calls made to his telephone line did not connect.

