Marriage is a beautiful thing and a happy home is a gift to be desired and worked towards in life.

Being in a happy home has a lot of factors that contribute to it and the presence of your mother-in-law can either be a blessing or curse to your home based on how well you are able to handle the situation as a woman.

There have been a lot of myths and notions about mothers-in-law that have been conceived as a result of some individuals’ experiences, Nollywood movies, and the hasty generalisations we all make.

Every woman’s experience with her mother-in-law is unique as the individuals involved are different from one home to another. So, it will be wrong of you to conclude that your mother-in-law will be wicked or you will have a bad experience/relationship with your mother-in-law based on another woman’s experience.

As a single lady, you shouldn’t pray that your mother-in-law should be dead before you meet your spouse because what goes around comes around.

Discussed in this article are five myths about a mother-in-law that you shouldn’t believe if you will enjoy a happy home.

1. They are wicked

One of the most preconceived notions about mothers-in-law is that they are wicked. While this may be true of some mothers-in-law, it is not always the case for others.

Anyone can be wicked, so it is childish to conclude that it is just the mother-in-law that will or maybe. If an individual is not wicked as a person, becoming a mother-in-law wouldn’t change their true identity and vice versa.

So, as a single lady or a lady in a serious relationship, it is important you erase the notion that all mothers-in-law are wicked.

See and treat your mother-in-law as your own mother and enjoy the best in them.

2. They are your rival

This myth is often birthed as a result of the fact that the mother-in-law might be wondering who is this young lady that has succeeded in sweeping her precious son off his feet, while the wife is thinking, why wouldn’t this old woman let go of her man?

When both parties come into the relationship with this notion, they begin to see themselves as rivals fighting for the attention of the man.





As a lady, it is important for you to know that your mother-in-law is not your rival rather she is meant to be the greatest support system and the one through whom you can know the key to your man’s heart.

Make your mother-in-law your friend, make her your mother-in-love, and see her teach you the way to her son’s heart.

3. They are ‘monitoring spirits’

The fact that there are mothers-in-law who interfere and get involved in their children’s families cannot be overlooked but this doesn’t mean all mothers-in-law are like that.

Going into a marriage with the misconception that mothers-in-law are always monitoring their children’s families will make you dislike your mother-in-law even before you met her.

Even though most mothers, especially those attached to their sons, are always on the lookout for their son’s welfare, this doesn’t mean all mothers-in-law are ‘monitoring spirits’, so, always think positive.

4. Mothers-in-law always want to control their sons

This might be true at times, especially for those who have an only child or only son but it is not always the case for everyone.

Some mothers-in-law find themselves controlling their sons and unable to detach themselves from their sons as a result of the cordial relationship they have shared in the past and the fear of losing their son.

Most mothers spend over 20 years raising their child, so you should understand them when they find it difficult to let go when they get married.

This issue is better handled by the man and shouldn’t be causing you sleepless night.

Know that most mothers-in-law trying to control their sons are doing it out of fear. Try to understand your mother-in-law and assure her that you aren’t taking her son away from her nor are you taking her place in his life.

5. Mothers-in-Law are the root of all your problems in marriage

Although there are mothers-in-law who are just comfortable with making life miserable for their daughter in laws but as usual, this is not the case for everyone.

Believing that your mother-in-law is going to be the root of all your marital problems is wrong and this notion should be erased before it debars you from building a happy home.

Your mother-in-law is definitely not the only family your spouse has and should not be labelled as the root of all your marital problems.

Seek to see her in a good light and be positive so that you don’t begin to attract negativity into your home yourself.

Mothers-in-law are meant to be a blessing to your home rather than the wrong notions we have about them these days. Choose to be a daughter in love to your mother-in-law so you can succeed in making her your mother-in-love.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE