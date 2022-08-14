Five missing as Edo police rescue 34 kidnapped football players, fans

A total of 34 kidnapped victims including a three-year-old infant have been rescued by the police in Edo State.

According to the Edo State Police spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu, The Edo State Police Command through its Uronigbe Divisional Headquarters, in Orhihonwon Local Government Area, Edo State on 13/08/2022 rescued the 34 kidnapped victims, 32 of who were children were rescued along the Benin-Agbor expressway by policemen from Uronigbe Divisional Headquarters, Orhihonwon Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, August 13.

Iwegbu, an assistant superintendent of police said that the police acted following credible information received from members of the public that hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers emerged from the bush along the Agbor/ Uronigbe/ Obiaruku expressway and kidnapped occupants of a Toyota Hiace mini bus travelling from Agbor to Warri.

She said that the vehicle marked DT 513B2 was conveying players of a local football team, Itugbe Kings Club, Warri Delta state when it ran into the hoodlums who whisked them into the bush.

She said that on receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer at Urhonigbe immediately mobilised a team of crack policemen in collaboration with the military, local vigilantes and tactical team from Delta State Police Command at the state boundary and swung into action.

According to the Edo Police image maker, the combined team embarked on rigorous bush combing which lasted for several hours, resulting in the rescue of 32 of the victims unhurt.

Iwegbu, however, added that five of the victims are yet to be released just as intense bush combing is currently on to rescue them unhurt.

She added that the hoodlums had earlier attacked the two occupants of a Toyota Corolla car marked EDL642DL, travelling from Bayelsa to Agbor.

She disclosed that during the operation, one of the occupants, Mr Ibegu Daguapu, who was shot in his right shoulder is receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility.

